Supreme Court panel to visit Kolleru today, tomorrow

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said that the Supreme Court-appointed empowered committee will be visiting the district on Tuesday and Wednesday to examine the actual conditions in Kolleru. On Monday, as part of the inspection of the arrangements for the empowered committee’s visit, she visited Tokalapalli in Nidamarru mandal, Manugunuru, Palaparru in Mandavalli mandal, Atapaka, Alapadu, and Kolletikota in Kaikaluru mandal. Along with her, Kaikaluru MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivasa Rao, Unguturu MLA Pathsamatla Dharmaraju and several officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that the committee will examine four related issues from a humanitarian perspective: how many residential areas are there in Kolleru, Jirayati lands, D Form patta lands, and how the 2006 Supreme Court orders have been implemented. In this regard, she said that a field visit was conducted on Monday to prepare a plan for the areas to be visited by the empowered committee on Tuesday and Wednesday. She said that after the two-day visit, the Eluru Collectorate will receive requests related to Kolleru on Wednesday.