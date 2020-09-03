Supreme Court refuses to stay the AP High Court's order on English Medium

Amaravati: The Apex Court has refused to stay the AP High Court's order on English Medium, on Thursday.

Supreme Court heard a petition filed by the government of Andhra Pradesh in relation to its decision on mandatory English medium for government schools, tweeted Bar and Bench.

It may be noted that, in April this year, the APHC had set aside the government order for conversion of government schools from Telugu medium to English medium.

While making submissions, Senior Counsel KV Vishwanathan (KVV) on behalf of the State Government said that the government's decision was a progressive, forward looking step.

KVV informs the Court that the decision contemplated medium of instruction in English with Telugu as a subject.

Justice DY Chandrachud inquired about the provision under Section 29(2)(f) which stipulates instruction to born monther tongue as a medium of instruction as far as possible.

Reacting to that, KVV informed that, "We have to protect the diversity of our beautiful country but this is a practical move. Without English we would all be stuck in islands. People are moving out of government schools. We have conducted a survey and found majority of the parents want this."

Meanwhile, Seniorn Advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan informed the SC that the State government has issued two government orders after the High court orders.

Sankarnarayanan further said that the state has taken away the choice of Telugu speaking parents to send the child to a Telugu school. Minority schools and private schools can teach both languages, but government schools will only teaching in English, he added.