Supreme Court to give verdict on Naidu's Quash petition on Friday

Highlights

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the special leave petition filed by former CM Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash of skill development case.

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the special leave petition filed by former CM Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash of skill development case.


The two-member Bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi heard the arguments and reserved the verdict to be delivered on Friday along with the hearing of Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in Fibernet case.

Arguments on the petition ended on Tuesday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of AP government and senior advocate Harish Salve on behalf of Chandrababu have Presented arguments. The bench heard arguments from both sides and reserved its verdict.



