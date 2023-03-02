Supreme Court says hearing on AP capital will be held on March 28

Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Nagaratna gave important directions in the hearing of the petitions related to the cases of Amaravati and three capital cities. The bench had already informed that the hearing on capital would be held on March 28.

On Thursday, the government once again requested to hold the hearing earlier. However, the bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Nagaratna said it will hear the petitions on March 28 and opined that there are constitutional aspects in this. It said that the hearing of these petitions on 28th is not enough.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Andhra Pradesh government have requested to hear on March 29 and 30 also to which Justice KM Joseph commented that the Amaravati capital case is very big.