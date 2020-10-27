Supreme Court serves notices to TDP over construction of party office in Mangalagiri

The supreme court on Tuesday heard the petition file by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy against the allotment of land to the TDP office in Mangalagiri of Guntur district. The bench headed by Justice Nariman on Tuesday heard a petition filed seeking the cancellation of land allotments made in violation of environmental regulations. Lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Ramesh appeared on behalf of petitioner RK.

After the arguments, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the TDP, Andhra Pradesh government and the CRDA ordering to file counter in three weeks and adjourned the hearing for three weeks. MLA RK said that the previous government had issued GO in 2017 by leasing 3.65 acres of land in Survey No. 392 in Atmakuru area near Mangalagiri in Guntur district for 99 years for the construction of a TDP office.

Earlier, a public interest litigation was filed in the AP High Court alleging that it was against the rules. The petitioners lawyer briefed the High Court that according to environmental laws, allotment of land in streams, bends, ponds and river basins for construction is illegal. However, the High Court struck down the petition while Ramakrishna Reddy approached the Supreme Court.