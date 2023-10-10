Live
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door
- Health to door step workers of TN seeks performance-based incentives
- Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation
- Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated
- Will besiege Gandhi bhavan
- Power crisis Karnataka; JD(S) demands release of white paper
- Wanaparthy district gears up for elections
- CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions
- Kisan Grameen Mela gets underway in Karimnagar
- Medium of instruction changed to Telugu for sake of transfers
Supreme Court starts hearing Naidu's SLP petition, CID lawyer to present arguments
The Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing the Special Leave Petition of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case seeking quash. Lawyers from both sides arrived before the bench on Chandrababu's special leave petition.
The apex court heard the arguments of Naidu in Monday where the lawyers representing the latter has said that Naidu was arrested without following section 17 A of prevention of custody act. The lawyers argued for two hears.
The advocate justice Mukul Rohatgi representing CID will be make his arguments and the verdict is likely in the case. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief. While Harish Salve started arguments, Mukul Rohatgi expressed displeasure.
Meanwhile, the ACB court which dismissed the bail and custody petition of Naidu in AP Skill Development case will hear the PT warrant petitions filed by CID regarding the IRR, fibergrid cases.