Supreme Court to announce verdict on Chandrababu 's quash petition in skill development case

The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Telugu Desam leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu's skill development case on Tuesday. Chandrababu had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR (First Information Report) in the skill development case. The bench, consisting of Justice Anirudha Bose and Justice Bela Trivedi, will deliver the verdict at 1 pm. However, the judges will provide separate judgments.

The Supreme Court had conducted the final hearing on October 20 and had postponed the verdict. Chandrababu had filed the petition arguing that a case cannot be registered under 17A without the prior permission of the State Governor. After concluding the arguments from both sides, the Supreme Court adjourned the judgment to today.

Meanwhile, the trial of Chandrababu's Fibernet case is still pending in the Supreme Court. Chandrababu has sought anticipatory bail in the Fibernet case. The bench had previously clarified that the investigation of the Fibernet case would be taken up after the verdict on 17A, and Chandrababu should not be arrested until then.