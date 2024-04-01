  • Menu
Suresh participates in Iftar party

Audimulapu Suresh offering prayers at Iftar party in Singaraya Konda on Sunday
Singarayakonda: The YSRCP MLA candidate for Kondapi Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in the Iftar party organised by the local Muslim fraternity at...

Singarayakonda: The YSRCP MLA candidate for Kondapi Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in the Iftar party organised by the local Muslim fraternity at the Shadikhana in Edigametta on Kanumalla road in Singaraya Konda on Sunday.

He participated in the prayers with the Islam priests, and Muslims and extended Ramadan greetings to the elders, youth, and children. He prayed for the welfare of the community and shared the delicacies with them after they culminated the fast for the day.

