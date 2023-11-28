Surgical equipment worth Rs 5L handed over to CHCs

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that surgical equipment worth Rs 5 lakh has been handed over to the Community Health Centres (CHCs) to provide better medical services in the district.

The equipment was distributed to six CHCs in the district by the district coordinator of hospital services (DCHS) Dr S Sanath Kumari at a programme held at the Collector's office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the surgical equipment has been provided to Gokavaram, Kadiam, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Nidadavolu and Gopalapuram CHCs through Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. These include surgical equipment useful for ENT, orthopaedic and abdominal surgeries.

The Collector advised the medical officers to take advantage of the equipment and provide better services to the patients. In this programme, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Trainee Deputy Collectors Y Bhanu Prakash Reddy, P Suvarna and medical officers participated.