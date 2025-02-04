  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Surprise inspection by TTD EO

Surprise inspection by TTD EO
x
Highlights

TTD EO J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Mokali Mitta on Alipiri walkway on Monday.

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Mokali Mitta on Alipiri walkway on Monday.

After inspecting toilets along the footpath, staff were instructed to keep the toilets clean from time to time so that devotees do not face inconvenience. Ambulance service was examined and several instructions were given to the employees concerned. Later, he spoke with devotees coming to Tirumala and gathered their feedback about the facilities being provided by TTD along the footpath.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick