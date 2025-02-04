Live
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
- Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users
Just In
Surprise inspection by TTD EO
Highlights
TTD EO J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Mokali Mitta on Alipiri walkway on Monday.
Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Mokali Mitta on Alipiri walkway on Monday.
After inspecting toilets along the footpath, staff were instructed to keep the toilets clean from time to time so that devotees do not face inconvenience. Ambulance service was examined and several instructions were given to the employees concerned. Later, he spoke with devotees coming to Tirumala and gathered their feedback about the facilities being provided by TTD along the footpath.
Next Story