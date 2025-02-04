Surprise inspection by TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Mokali Mitta on Alipiri walkway on Monday.

After inspecting toilets along the footpath, staff were instructed to keep the toilets clean from time to time so that devotees do not face inconvenience. Ambulance service was examined and several instructions were given to the employees concerned. Later, he spoke with devotees coming to Tirumala and gathered their feedback about the facilities being provided by TTD along the footpath.