Survey: Jagan faces anger of 35.1% respondents

New Delhi: Among the six states going to the polls, people’s anger is the most palpable against the governments of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Among the six states going to the polls, the voters are most angry with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Rajasthan, as per the IANS-CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states.

The sitting MLAs in Telangana faces the least amount of anger from the electorate in the coming Assembly elections. The Telangana and Rajasthan CM face much higher anger index score than the sitting MLAs.

However, the picture reverses as more voters are angry at the sitting MLAs in Chhattisgarh with a score of 44. Only 27.6 are angry at sitting MLAs in Telangana and only 28.3 in Rajasthan. Voters are very angry with sitting MLAs in Andhra at 44.9, 41.2 in Mizoram, and 40.4 in Madhya Padesh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the most popular among his counterparts in the states slated for Assembly elections. As per the IANS CVoter Anger Index, Baghel faces the least amount of anger among the people. Among every 100 voters angry at state level governance, Baghel has the least number at 25.4. Voters are most angry at Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at 50.2, followed by Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot at 49.2. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has a score of 35.1 while Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a score of 27. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has a score of 37.1.