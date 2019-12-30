Suryalanka Beach Festival on Jan 11-12: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati

Guntur: The government has planned to conduct Suryalanka Beach Festival on January 11 and 12 in a big way to provide recreation to people. Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati on Sunday conducted a review meeting at Suryalanka Beach Resorts in this regard and gave suggestions to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kona Raghupati directed the officials to provide necessary facilities like power, infrastructure and shower facility for visitors after taking bath in the sea. He said large number of tourists will come from Hyderabad city to visit Suryalanka Beach on Saturdays and Sundays for recreation as the beach was more convenient to take bath.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar stressed on need for coordination among all the departments to make the beach festival a grand success. He directed the officials to develop the roads leading to Suryalanka Beach and set up barricades wherever necessary and stressed on the need to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents.

APTDC Executive Director R Mallikarjuna Rao stressed on need to give publicity to Suryalanka Beach Festival through media to make it a grand success. Tenali sub-collector Dinesh Kumar and officials of various government departments were present.