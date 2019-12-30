Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Suryalanka Beach Festival on Jan 11-12: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati

Suryalanka Beach Festival on Jan 11-12: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati
Highlights

The government has planned to conduct Suryalanka Beach Festival on January 11 and 12 in a big way to provide recreation to people.

Guntur: The government has planned to conduct Suryalanka Beach Festival on January 11 and 12 in a big way to provide recreation to people. Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati on Sunday conducted a review meeting at Suryalanka Beach Resorts in this regard and gave suggestions to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kona Raghupati directed the officials to provide necessary facilities like power, infrastructure and shower facility for visitors after taking bath in the sea. He said large number of tourists will come from Hyderabad city to visit Suryalanka Beach on Saturdays and Sundays for recreation as the beach was more convenient to take bath.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar stressed on need for coordination among all the departments to make the beach festival a grand success. He directed the officials to develop the roads leading to Suryalanka Beach and set up barricades wherever necessary and stressed on the need to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents.

APTDC Executive Director R Mallikarjuna Rao stressed on need to give publicity to Suryalanka Beach Festival through media to make it a grand success. Tenali sub-collector Dinesh Kumar and officials of various government departments were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat29 Dec 2019 8:51 PM GMT

Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat

Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre
Sujana Chowdary assures Centre's intervention on Amaravati
Today
Today's youth hate anarchy, instability: PM Modi
Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah
Government determined to take care of families of central...


Top