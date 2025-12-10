Bihar: Former MP Vijay Krishna resigns from RJD

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered another major political setback on Wednesday after senior leader and former Bihar minister Vijay Krishna resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership.

He sent his resignation letter to RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating, “I have decided to withdraw from party politics and active politics. Therefore, I am resigning from the primary membership and all positions of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Please accept.”

Vijay Krishna has long been regarded as one of the RJD’s influential leaders.

He shot to prominence after defeating JD-U veteran Nitish Kumar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from the Barh constituency.

Despite being an active and prominent figure within the party for years, growing dissatisfaction with the leadership is believed to have prompted his exit.

His political journey, however, has seen significant controversy.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Krishna accused Nitish Kumar of rigging the polls.

He later approached the court, but his petition was dismissed.

In 2004, he successfully contested from Barh, once again taking on Nitish Kumar and winning the seat.

Vijay Krishna’s career took a dramatic turn in 2009 when transporter Satyendra Singh was murdered in the Krishnapuri police station area of Patna.

Vijay Krishna, his son Chanakya, and two others were named as accused in the case.

In 2013, a Patna civil court convicted them and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

After spending nearly 10 years in jail, Vijay Krishna received major relief from the Patna High Court.

In May 2022, the court set aside the life sentence awarded to him and his son Chanakya, acquitting them in the murder case.

His resignation is being seen as a significant jolt to the RJD, particularly at a time when the party is already grappling with internal challenges and a shifting political landscape in Bihar.

Following the RJD's crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, several leaders have been named as having left Lalu Yadav's party.

In such a situation, Vijay Krishna, one of Nitish Kumar's biggest political rivals, leaving RJD is being considered a big blow for Lalu-Tejaswi.