Nitish Kumar asks officials to expedite development works announced during Pragati Yatra

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the progress of the development works announced during the Pragati Yatra.

He instructed officials to expedite the implementation of these projects.

The meeting was held at Sankalp Hall, located inside the Chief Minister’s official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna.

“Today, at ‘Sankalp’ located at 1 Anne Marg, I reviewed the development plans announced during the Pragati Yatra and directed the concerned officials to expedite their completion,” Kumar said.

During the meeting, 430 schemes across 22 departments were approved as part of the Pragati Yatra.

“I inspected development works in all districts during the Pragati Yatra in December 2024 and January–February 2025. Based on the feedback received from people during the Yatra and new requirements that emerged, new schemes have been approved, on which Rs 50,000 crore will be spent,” he said.

He added that development work is being carried out in a planned manner for all regions and all sections of society.

“I have directed that the schemes formulated for the benefit of the people be implemented with utmost sensitivity and promptness. We want Bihar to be included among the most developed states in the country,” Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar, in action ever since the NDA under his leadership, has achieved a thumping victory in the recently concluded assembly election.

He is focusing on industrialisation in the state to implement 1 crore jobs or employment that he had promised during the assembly elections.

As part of this initiative, the cabinet approved the creation of three new departments to streamline governance and boost employment-related activities.

In addition to the existing 45 departments, the government has created the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department for comprehensive youth development and expanding employment and skill-building opportunities.

The cabinet had also approved the formation of the Civil Aviation Department to boost aviation infrastructure, improve air connectivity and create jobs.