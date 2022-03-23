Suspension of TDP MLAs continue in Andhra Pradesh assembly for creating ruckus

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings continued with the question hour on Wednesday. Meanwhile, YSRCP MLA Vidudala Rajani was about to speak, TDP members interrupted her and chanted slogans. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram was outraged at the behavior of TDP members and said it is is not right to act like this in the House.



He advised MLAs not to go in the wrong direction and sit in their seats. However, five of the TDP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker for not heeding to the pleas and also the conduct of the MLAs was referred to the Ethics Committee.

Ministers and YSRCP MLAs slammed the TDP members for doing Bhajans in the house by making unnecessary sounds. Responding to this, MLA Ambati Rambabu said that all the TDP leaders should play bhajan after the elections. He recalled that whistles were blown yesterday, and opined that the TDP MLAs have come down to such a low.

He urged the speaker to suspend the TDP members who behaved disrespectfully in the House. "Chandrababu is suffering from Alzheimer's and the MLAs of that party are also behaving as they like in the assembly," he said.