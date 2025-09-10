Suspension of two senior IPS officers extended by 6 months

Vijayawada: For the third time, the state government has extended the suspension of two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers linked to the illegal arrest and harassment of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu and former NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata were initially suspended after criminal cases were filed against them. On Tuesday, chief secretary K Vijayanand issued an order to extend their suspension for another 180 days, which will last until March 8 of next year. Their previous suspension period expired on September 9.

The decision was made following a review of their cases. Jethwani, a model and actress, had accused YSRCP leader and industrialist K Vidya Sagar of kidnapping and torturing her, with the involvement of three IPS officers.

Following a government inquiry, the officers were suspended, and their suspension has been extended every six months based on the recommendations of a review committee. The committee recently advised extending the suspensions of Anjaneyulu and Tata under Rule 3(8)(d) of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969, for 180 days or until further orders. In response, the chief secretary has directed the director general of police to take the necessary next steps.