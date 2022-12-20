SV Agricultural College diamond jubilee fete begins on grand note

Tirupati: The diamond jubilee celebrations of Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College, Tirupati, began in a grand manner on Monday.

More than 600 alumni from across the country were present to take part in these celebrations being organised jointly by the Alumni Association and SV Agricultural College management. Several officials who have completed their agricultural education here and occupied important positions at various levels were present on the occasion.

The inaugural function was held at the SV Veterinary University auditorium which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Dr Adala Vishnuvardhan Reddy. Former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Rajendra Singh Paroda was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Paroda said that the country was having a substantial rural population and with improvement of skills, rural and agricultural development could be attained. The goal should be to attract the youth towards agriculture and to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector in order to withstand climate change and achieve sustainable development, he told the scientists.

Food security can be achieved through the formation of agricultural producers' associations. Changes in agricultural education are necessary to achieve food security without damaging the ecological balance, he maintained.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy recalled that the university has produced many experts in the field of agriculture and dedicated them to the service of the country. The university has been ranked 11th nationally for providing excellent agricultural education and this recognition was achieved as a result of the hard work of the staff and it has become an ideal college.

Associate Dean of the College Dr R P Vasanthi presented the report on the progress achieved during the last 60 years. The dignitaries have released the souvenir on the 60 years progress and Diamond Jubilee logo on the occasion.

Registrar Dr G Rama Rao, Alumni Association general secretary Dr I Ramachandra Reddy, former IAS officer Dr W R Reddy, East Godavari District Collector K Madhavi Latha, Vice-Chancellor of SV Veterinary University Dr V Padmanabha Reddy and others were present.