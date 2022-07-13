SV Arts College all set for NAAC team visit

Tirupati: The 77-year old TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Arts College popularly known as SV Arts College in Tirupati is all set for the visit of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team for two days beginning on Wednesday.

The faculty of the college have geared up for the visit as the NAAC team members assess the potential of the college in maintaining better academic standards and awards grading.

The grading will increase the reputation of the college further which has several alumni on its rolls including the former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who completed his graduation there. It secured NAAC A-grade in 2006 and for various reasons has not gone for NAAC inspections which has to be done once in every five years.

The NAAC team will go through the conduct of classrooms, the laboratory facilities, library, physical education department, hostels and various departments meticulously and the performance will be reviewed for the past few years to recommend the grading. It will help improve the teaching standards and infrastructure besides modernising the laboratories.

The college students have been participating in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi and getting awards for the Institution. The TTD has been providing free food and accommodation to the students in the hostels of the college.

Under the guidance of TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, TTD Educational officer C Govindarajan, college Principal Dr T Narayanamma and the entire faculty have put in all efforts to exhibit the achievements in each and every department.

Meanwhile, TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi visited the SV Arts College on Tuesday to review arrangements ahead of the visit by the NAAC team slated for July 13 and 14. Speaking on the occasion, she said preliminary and final inspections have been done and how they are going to present before the NAAC team about their college has also been verified.

Besides, the cleanliness, beautification of the premises, development of greenery, PPT presentation, an expo depicting the great history of the TTD has also been personally observed and discussed with the heads concerned, she maintained. TTD Educational Officer C Govindarajan, SV Arts College Principal Dr T Narayanamma and others were also present.