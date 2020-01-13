SVBC chairman Prudhviraj sacked

Tirupati: Much to the embarrassment of TTD and ruling YSR Congress party, SVBC chairman R Prudhviraj was caught on an alleged sleazy talk with a woman employee, the audio of which went viral on social media and aired repeatedly on TV channels on Sunday.

Following the controversial episode, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked him to quit his post. Subsequently on Sunday evening, Prudhviraj forwarded his resignation letter to Subba Reddy.

The five minute-long audio tape of the talk went viral on TV channels on Sunday morning. The channels one after another repeatedly played the video tape containing the alleged talk between the actor-comedian and the woman employee creating ripples throughout the State and also rattled the TTD that owns the devotional satellite channel SVBC where about 300 employees are working.

The talk revealing the carnal pleasures of a person expressing it openly with an employee naturally led to widespread condemnation.

Leaders of different political parties in the pilgrim city including TDP district general secretary and former TUDA chairman G Narasimha Yadav,Congress leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy and others in one voice strongly condemned the actor-comedian for what they called his immoral act and felt that he should not be allowed to continue even for a minute to hold the responsible position as chairman of a devotional channel as he caused immense damage to the TTD and the channel having viewers world-over.

While SVBC Employees Union honorary president and CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali speaking to the media gave an ultimatum to the TTD to dismiss Prudhviraj immediately or else face a massive protest on Monday before the administrative headquarters of the TTD in the city.

While AIDWA, women's organization, also sought strong action against Prudhviraj.

It may be noted here that Prudhviraj, the actor-turned politician, who is also YSRCP secretary was appointed as SVBC Chairman and Director on July 29.

He was recently caught in a controversy for demeaning the woman protesters of Amaravati. He also faced allegations of violating norms of the TTD while staying in its guest house here.

Meanwhile, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy ordered a probe by the vigilance department into the sleazy talk tape after Prudhviraj informed him that the allegations against him were of mala fide intention aimed to throw mud on him.

Reddy who took the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, wanted the SVBC Chairman to quit immediately as directed by the Chief Minister.

According to an official press release issued by the TTD here on Sunday evening, the TTD chairman took the controversial issue to the notice of Chief

Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and on his direction wanted Prudhviraj to resign.