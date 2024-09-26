SVIMS observes World Physiotherapy Day

Tirupati : College of Physiotherapy in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) celebrated ‘World Physiotherapy Day’ on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr K Madhavi emphasised the importance of physiotherapy in managing pain. “Medications alone are not enough for many conditions; physiotherapy can provide significant relief”, she said. She highlighted the increase in joint pain due to viral infections and lifestyle factors such as prolonged sitting, use of computers and mobile phones, which lead to neck, back and joint issues. She further explained that physiotherapy is a permanent solution to many such problems, improving not only health but also promoting long-term wellness.

Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla outlined the goal of physiotherapy in restoring physical function after illness or injury. “Physiotherapy is crucial in alleviating the impact of chronic conditions or injuries, helping people regain mobility and reduce pain using both electrical equipment and exercises aimed at strengthening muscles, joints, and nerves”, she explained.

On this occasion, a PowerPoint presentation on “Low Back Pain (LBP)” was delivered by the faculty, offering insights into the condition and its management through physiotherapy. Awards and certificates were presented to winners of poster and paper presentations.

Controller of Examinations Dr Vanajakshamma, Nursing College Principal Dr Sudharani and Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College Principal Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Uma Maheshwari, Dr Viswanath Reddy, Dr Srikumari, Dr Shanti, Dr Suresh Kumar and others were present.