SVIMS security audit leads to heightened safety protocols

Tirupati: In the wake of recent security lapses, which resulted in a horrible incident at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and some other troubling events including an attack on a female house surgeon by a patient in SVIMS itself, the TTD has conducted a comprehensive security audit of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

In an interview with The Hans India, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar stated that several recommendations were made as part of the audit, primarily focused on bolstering the hospital's perimeter security. The current compound wall, which stands at five feet in certain areas, is to be raised, with fences erected to further deter trespassers. The campus has multiple entry points, some of which have facilitated unauthorised access, particularly in the evenings.

He said that it was decided to increase the wall's height and restrict access to the campus during night-time by closing certain gates. “Only patients and authorised personnel, such as doctors, will be permitted inside, significantly reducing the chances of trespassers entering the premises”, he said.

The number of security personnel on the SVIMS campus will be increased from 150 to 200. Additionally, several areas in the new building, which currently lack adequate surveillance, have been identified as vulnerable points. To address this, 130 additional CCTV cameras are being procured and installed at key locations throughout the campus.

The Director revealed that a new quick-response team, comprising five dedicated staff members, will be on standby to handle emergencies. A designated contact number will be displayed across the premises, allowing anyone to report a security issue. The team will respond swiftly to any incidents, with additional personnel available if required.

Further security measures include issuing ID cards to patient attendants to ensure that only authorised individuals are allowed in and out of the hospital. The number of visitors per patient will be strictly regulated, as will visiting hours, to maintain order within the facility.

The Director said that SVIMS currently handles a daily outpatient load of 1200 to 1400 patients and the number of inpatients has seen a significant increase. The use of SVIMS services by TTD employees has also risen for both outpatient and inpatient care.

Addressing concerns about healthcare access, Dr Kumar clarified that SVIMS has never denied services to patients under the Aarogyasri health scheme. “We provide services worth Rs 16-18 crore per month to Aarogyasri beneficiaries, which also include Employee Health Scheme (EHS)”, he noted. The Institute is still awaiting Rs 72 crore in reimbursement from the State government for these services.