SVIMS to emerge as top South India hospital, says TTD chief Naidu

Tirupati: TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu said that Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is being developed into one of the best hospitals in South India as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He inaugurated Central Medical Godown and additional floors constructed for patient attendants at SVIMS campus on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, the Chairman said a three-storey Central Medical Godown was built at a cost of Rs 10.65 crore with a total area of 37,000 square feet. He explained that the facility houses medical stores, general stores, cold storage units, offices and a conference hall, which will help in better management of medical supplies.He also said that additional second and third floors were constructed on the patient attendants’ rest house at a cost of Rs 4.4 crore to accommodate around 300 attendants. The facility has been provided with free food and accommodation, along with toilets and lifts, to ease the burden on those accompanying patients. SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar briefed the Chairman on the facilities created in both buildings. The Chairman said that renovation works are currently underway in the main SVIMS building and, once completed, all laboratories will be brought under one roof through a Central Laboratory system. Dr RV Kumar recalled that hostel buildings with 150 rooms for SVIMS university students were inaugurated last year. In the second phase, Central Medical Godown and additional floors for patient attendants have now been completed. He said that with TTD support, plans are underway to soon bring staff quarters, a central kitchen, 350 additional beds, five operation theatres, five ICUs and an advanced cancer care centre building into operation.

TTD Board members Sadasiva Rao, Santharam and Naresh Kumar, JEO V Veerabrahmam, BIRRDDirector Dr G Jagadeesh, Chief Engineer TV Satyanarayana, other leaders, and senior officials and staff of TTD and SVIMS were present at the programme.