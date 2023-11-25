SVU’s decision to give land to Kanchi Matt kicks up a row

Varsity has given ‘No objection’ to TTD which sought the land for establishment of Sampradaya Pathasala by the Matt

SFI raises objections on the move, plans to launch a united fight against it

Student unions point out that original 1,200 acre land of the varsity now shrunk by half to 600 acre

Tirupati: The decision of SV University authorities in agreeing to allot land on the campus to Kanhi Matt is snowballing into a controversy. Responding to a letter from TTD to allot land for establishment of Sampradaya Pathasala for Girls’ Vedic Education, SV University registrar Prof OMd Hussain sent a ‘No objection’ letter to TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam for the allotment of 13.53 acre land in Survey No 588 A on the campus for the purpose.

Significantly, the registrar in his letter recalled that the proposed piece of land was initially intended for a health hub as requested by the district collector which was not materialised. This has triggered objections from student unions who have been opposing the move on the ground that it will be detrimental to the growth of SV University.

Students Federation of India (SFI) went a step ahead already and met the registrar and asked him to withdraw the decision immediately.

SFI district general secretary N Madhav said that the TTD had originally allotted 1,200 acre land for the establishment of SV University more than six decades ago. Subsequently, several acre was allotted to various organisations for different purposes due to which the varsity land has now been reduced to about 600 acre only.

He felt that the university authorities were not in a position to consider the opinions of students and staff and acting arbitrarily. He cited that they agreed earlier for laying three master plan roads by the Municipal Corporation through the campus which will spoil the varsity’s academic environment.

Also, it was agreed to construct the commissioner’s bungalow in the university land besides setting up of more cell phone towers.

Madhav was of the view that the students were against these decisions which show the lack of farsightedness of the authorities and their consequences. If the university authorities fail to take back the decision, student unions will launch an agitation to protect the lands of the university, he said.