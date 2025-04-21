  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College

Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College
x
Highlights

The Swachh Andhra campaign was organised at the Agricultural College here on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.

Rajamahendravaram: The Swachh Andhra campaign was organised at the Agricultural College here on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean Dr D Srinivas urged students to actively maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, stressing that such efforts play a vital role in preventing the spread of diseases.

He called upon every citizen to take cleanliness as a personal responsibility and urged students to raise awareness among others as well. Assistant Professor Dr D Gangadhar along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students actively participated in the campaign, reinforcing the collective commitment towards a cleaner environment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick