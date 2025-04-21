Live
- National seminar on electoral reforms concludes at ANU
- Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College
- Resurrection of Jesus celebrated on Easter
- Police conducts counselling for rowdy sheeters
- I&PR minister celebrates Chandrababu’s birthday
- BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25: Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, Jadeja in A+; Iyer, Kishan Return
- TDP celebrates Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday across Prakasam district
- A journey of struggles, transformation, success
- Maharashtra Water Resources Dept officials visit Polavaram Project
- TG EAPCET 2025 Results to Be Sent via SMS, Says JNTU Hyderabad
Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College
Highlights
The Swachh Andhra campaign was organised at the Agricultural College here on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.
Rajamahendravaram: The Swachh Andhra campaign was organised at the Agricultural College here on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.
Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean Dr D Srinivas urged students to actively maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, stressing that such efforts play a vital role in preventing the spread of diseases.
He called upon every citizen to take cleanliness as a personal responsibility and urged students to raise awareness among others as well. Assistant Professor Dr D Gangadhar along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students actively participated in the campaign, reinforcing the collective commitment towards a cleaner environment.
Next Story