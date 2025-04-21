Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College

Rajamahendravaram: The Swachh Andhra campaign was organised at the Agricultural College here on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean Dr D Srinivas urged students to actively maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, stressing that such efforts play a vital role in preventing the spread of diseases.

He called upon every citizen to take cleanliness as a personal responsibility and urged students to raise awareness among others as well. Assistant Professor Dr D Gangadhar along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students actively participated in the campaign, reinforcing the collective commitment towards a cleaner environment.