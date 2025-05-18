‘Swarnaandhra-Swachh Andhra’ held

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that maintaining clean surroundings is the responsibility of every member of society. The minister participated in the ‘Swarna Andhra Swachh Andhra’ held in Jarugumalli village on Saturday.

During the event, the minister inaugurated a medical camp and a Cool Water distribution centre.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy emphasised the cleanliness of the surroundings. He said that environmental cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility.

The minister directed sanitation staff to regularly clean side canals and drains in villages. He urged everyone to plant at least one tree to contribute to environmental protection and called for the conservation of trees and forests.

Because of the current summer season, the minister advised people to consume sufficient cold water and buttermilk while taking necessary precautions against the heat.

He noted that the government has been providing water troughs in fields to ensure water availability for livestock.

Minister DSBV Swamy called upon voluntary organizations and citizens to come forward to set up cooling centres to help quench public thirst during the hot summer months.