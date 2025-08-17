Swarnalatha honoured as best MPDO

Gannavaram: Gannavaram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) T Swarnalatha was honoured as the Best MPDO at the district-level during the 79 th Independence Day celebrations held at the District Police Parade Grounds at Machilipatnam on Friday.

She received the prestigious award from Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra and District In-charge Collector Geethanjali Sharma.

The award recognises her outstanding service in efficiently delivering government welfare schemes to the public and making Gannavaram a model mandal in the district.

Political leaders, public representatives, colleagues, and secretariat staff from across the mandal expressed their delight and congratulated Swarnalatha on her achievement.