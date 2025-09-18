Swasth Nari campaign launched at GGH

Ongole: The nationwide ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) campaign was launched at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s initiative, celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

The campaign runs from September 17 to October 2 across all government health centres and hospitals nationwide. Comprehensive health services, including general health checkups, gynaecological examinations, cancer screening, and eye tests at government facilities, will be performed for women as part of the programme. The programme aims to reach rural populations, with 70-80 percent of people living in villages, ensuring accessible healthcare for women and children through government medical staff outreach efforts.

District Collector P Rajababu, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, and Mayor Gangada Sujatha, inaugurated the programme by lighting ceremonial lamps. Speaking at the programme, Collector Rajababu said that when women are healthy partners in development, unimaginable societal progress becomes possible. He emphasised that women form society’s foundation, warranting special attention from central and state governments toward their health.

MP Srinivasulu Reddy highlighted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the programme in Visakhapatnam, noting the cost-effectiveness compared to private healthcare.

MLA Janardhana Rao stressed field-level awareness generation, while Mayor Sujatha emphasised that educated, healthy women create prosperous families.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswarlu administered the campaign pledge to all participants.