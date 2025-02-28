Live
Syed Nazar Meets Kadapa Congress president Afzal Khan on courtesy
World-renowned Urdu poet and writer Syed Nazar met Congress Party Kadapa City President Afzal Khan in a warm and cordial meeting at Khan's office on Raja Reddy Street in Kadapa city.
During the meeting, Afzal Khan highlighted Nazar's impressive literary achievements, noting that the poet has already released three of his four planned Urdu books. He shared that the highly anticipated fourth book is currently being translated into both Urdu and Hindi, expanding its reach to a broader audience.
In addition to discussing his literary work, Syed Nazar announced plans to hold a Mushaira in Kuwait, promoting the rich cultural heritage of Urdu poetry. As a mark of respect and appreciation for his contributions to literature, Nazar was later honored with a shawl, celebrating his dedication to the poetic arts.
The meeting underscored the importance of cultural dialogue and the promotion of literature in bridging communities and fostering artistic expression.