TN Deepika campaigns in Chagaleru and Palagalapalli Gram Panchayats in Hindupuram

YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika along with other key leaders participated in an election campaign program today in several villages under Chagaleru and Palagalapalli Gram Panchayats in Hindupuram. Speaking at the event, Deepika emphasized on the importance of addressing the welfare and development needs of the local communities, highlighting the initiatives taken by Chief Minister Jaganna to uplift the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Deepika also criticized the TDP party for their lack of focus on grassroots issues and praised the schemes introduced by the Jaganna government such as the Amma Odi scheme, YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme, and YSR Cheyutha. She urged the residents to vote for YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure continued progress and welfare for all.

The event witnessed a strong presence of public representatives, YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters who expressed their support for Deepika and the party's vision for inclusive development. The nomination of Deepika and Boya Shanthamma as the MLA and MP candidates respectively, reflects the party's commitment to empowering women and driving positive change in the region.