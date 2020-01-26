Tableaus at Republic Day parade will reflect State's development: T Vijay Kumar Reddy

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T Vijay Kumar Reddy has said the tableaus to be displayed at the Republic Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday would reflect the development of Andhra Pradesh.



Vijay Kumar Reddy along with Additional Director of the I and PR Department D Srinivas inspected the tableaus at the IGMC Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said tableaus related to the Departments of Animal Husbandry, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Irrigation, Fisheries, Women and Child Development, Tourism, Agriculture, Housing, Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Forest and Skill Development will be displayed at the R Day celebrations.

The organisers have arranged three mega screens to enable people to view the celebrations. Tight security will be posted at the IGMC Stadium and nearby areas and police department has conducted rehearsals for the parade on Sunday morning.