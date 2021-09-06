Tadepalli: Velampalli Srinivas slams BJP for spreading hatred

Tadepalli: Strongly objecting to the BJP protests demanding permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said that BJP has been trying to instigate communal violence in the State.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister's camp office here, he said it was the Central government that has released guidelines imposing restrictions on celebration of festivals and questioned if BJP is anti-Hindu.

He said the State government has restricted mass gatherings and celebrations in public places as part of the preventive measures in view of the pandemic.

The Minister suggested the BJP leaders to protest against the guidelines released by Union Home Ministry and try to revise those guidelines.

The Minister recalled the criticism received by the Central government for giving permission to Kumbh Mela in the wake of Covid and said the State government doesn't want to repeat the same mistakes.