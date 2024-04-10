Take all measures for free & fair elections: SP

Anantapur: SP Amit Bardar has called upon police personnel to take full responsibility for the smooth conduct of free and fair elections.

Addressing a meeting of police officers here on Tuesday, Amith said that attempts by anti-social elements to disturb the peace should be dealt with an iron hand.

He enquired from the police officers about the geographical limits of each station and on the demography of the district and on the critical and sensitive polling stations.

He called upon the police to be vigilant on the implementation of election code of conduct by political parties, candidates and any breach the election code should be checked.

A special vigilance should be on the movements of rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements. The police should convey the message that their duty is to ensure free and fair elections. Such elements should be given counselling on the repercussions of their deeds and lawful action will be taken against them and those who disturb the peace. Distribution of gifts and enticements by supply of cash or liquor should be curtailed.

Anantapur DSP G Veeraraghava Reddy, inspectors Redappa, Kranti Kumar, Dharani Kishore, Pratap Reddy and Narayana Reddy were present.

SP Amit Bardar also conducted a field visit to the faction-affected villages in the Tadipatri area to assess the situation and discuss measures to ensure peaceful elections.

He visited the Tadipatri SDPO office, where he reviewed the latest situation in the area. He then proceeded to field visits to various faction-affected villages, including Veerapuram, where he inspected the police picket and interacted with the staff and villagers.

During his visit, the SP emphasised the need for constant vigilance and timely reporting of any developments. He also inspected vehicles at the Sivalayam check-post on Kadapa road to prevent smuggling of cash, liquor and other illegal items. At the Tadipatri rural police station, Amit Bardar instructed officers on their duties and the precautions they should take during the elections.

He later met with residents of Gangadevi Palli, urging them to refrain from violence and co-operate in maintaining peace. He said involvement in criminal cases not only affects individuals but also their families. He appealed to the people to work together with the police to create a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of peaceful elections.

Additional SP G Ramakrishna, DSP CM Gangaiah, Circle Inspectors Murali Krishna and Lakshmikanth Reddy accompanied the SP.