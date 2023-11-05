Take all measures for success of CM’s visit, officials told

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Chief Minister’s entourage programme coordinator T Raghuram and District Collector P Arun Babu in a joint statement called upon all government departments to work unitedly for the success of Chief Minister’s visit to the district on November 7.

Both of them reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and asked all officers to work in tandem with each other. Care must be taken to prevent any untoward or unpleasant incidents during the Chief Minister’s visit, they said.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, MLA Tippe Swamy, Kadiri Siddareddy, Puttaparthy MLA Sridhar Reddy, Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, Penukonda MLA Sankara Narayana, joint collector Chetan, SP Madhava Reddy and others participated.

Chief Minister’s coordinator T Raghuram asked officials to make foolproof arrangements at the Puttaparthi airport.

District Collector P Arun Babu said that the Chief Minister would release YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan subsidy amounts into the accounts of farmers throughout out the State on the day. He would arrive at the airport at 9.30 am on November 7.

The Collector instructed officials to erect barricades from the airport to Y Junction to Police Parade Grounds through the main fares of the town.