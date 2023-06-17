Don't cry for Chappals, Protect party symbol-Perni Nani

The war of words continues between YSRCP leaders and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan ever since the latter started his Varahi Yatra on Wednesday and lashed out at the YSRCP government. Reacting to the comments, former minister Perni Nani slammed Pawan Kalyan for showing his chappals in a press conference to which Pawan Kalyan also gave a counter saying that he lost his chappals.

Against this backdrop, Perni Nani once again on Saturday took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan saying that any producer can buy him chappals and asking him to take care of the loss of his party symbol glass.

Further, speaking Nani said he had lost his chappals at a temple, which is near the Jana Sena party office nine months back and questioned does it mean that Pawan Kalyan has stolen his chappals. He advised Pawan Kalyan to look after his lost party symbol instead of chappals.