Take immediate action on PGRS petitions

  • Created On:  3 March 2026 10:59 AM IST
Anantapur: Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh on Monday directed the officials to take immediate action on petitions received during district-level Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held at police conference hall.

A total of 140 petitions were submitted by the people from various parts of the district. The SP interacted with the complainants, heard their grievances, and reviewed cases related to family disputes, pathway conflicts, and other civil and criminal issues.

After examining each petition from a legal perspective, the SP instructed the officers concerned, through a zoom conference, to initiate prompt action in accordance with the law. He emphasised the need for timely and fair resolution of grievances and called for coordinated efforts among officials to ensure justice for victims.

Anantapur Urban DSP V Srinivasa Rao, women’s wing DSP Mahabub Basha, and other police officers were present. Free meals were arranged for petitioners and their attendants with the support of ISKCON.

