Take measures to promote Telugu: Haribabu

Rajamahendravaram: Governor of Mizoram Dr Kambhampati Haribabu said that language is the voice of a nation’s culture and therefore everyone should take the responsibility for the spread and protection of the mother tongue.

He called upon people to develop a love for the Telugu language. Haribabu participated as the chief guest on the second day of the International Telugu Mahasabhalu being held on the premises of Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) on Saturday.

On this occasion, he said that there are about 1.400 languages in the country. He said that 230 languages are related to

the tribal tribes of North Eastern States. He reminded that Tamil poet Subrahmanya Bharati commented that Telugu is a beautiful language.

Sri Krishna Devarayalu said, “Desa Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa” which means Telugu is the best among all the languages in the country, Haribabu pointed out.

Haribabu said litterateurs exhibit their skills in Telugu language through Avadhanam. He expressed concern over the younger generation not learning Telugu language.

Former chairman of Official Language Commission and Padma Bhushan awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad stressed the need for taking measures to promote Telugu. He opined that translation of Telugu literary works into Hindi would bring nationwide prominence to Telugu.

The three-day Telugu Mahasabhalu are being organised by Andhra Saraswatha Parishad chairman Ghazal Srinivas and GIET chairman KVV Raju.

Founder of Santha Vasantha Trust Dr K I Vara

Prasada Reddy, LIC Senior Divisional Manager B Prasada Rao, G Hari Krishna, K L Rajam, Guntupalli Aswaddha Rama Rao and others who extended their support to organise the Telugu Mahasabhalu were felicitated by Dr Haribabu.