Take precautionary measures for safety, SP Vakul Jindal alerts organisers

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal visited Suryalanka Beach on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for Ganesh idols immersion programme. He directed the officials to take all precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents.

The officials were also instructed not to allow children and persons under the influence of liquor into the water; to take steps to perform Ganesh immersion smoothly and without inconvenience to anybody; and to set up floodlights, keep ready expert swimmers, jackets, boats.

The SP said that they have set up police pickets at rivers, canals, tanks, where Ganesh idols immersion will be held, as a precautionary measure. He urged the devotees participating in the Ganesh idols immersion to follow the rules and take precautionary measures and celebrate idols immersion programme peacefully. He directed Ganesh pandal committees to follow the rules and cooperate with the police department to check untoward incidents.

Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao, police officers accompanied him.