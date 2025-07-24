Take stern measures to check drug abuse, sales

Puttaparthi: To tackle the growing menace of drug abuse, illegal sales, and trafficking, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T S Chetan has directed the officials concerned to implement stringent measures.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts during a review meeting held on Wednesday at the Mini Conference Hall in the District Collectorate.

The meeting was convened to discuss strategies for controlling the use and illegal transport of narcotic substances. It was attended by District SP Ratna and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, among other senior officials.

Addressing the officials, Collector Chetan stated that strict surveillance must be implemented to curb the source and transportation of drugs in the district.

He pointed out that drug suppliers often target vulnerable groups such as students, auto drivers, and labourers, and emphasised the need for close monitoring in areas prone to such illegal activities.

He announced that the government has launched the EAGLE initiative to combat drug trafficking across the district. Under the PIT NDPS Act, 1988, repeat offenders involved in ganja-related crimes will be detained, and properties amassed through drug trade will be seized through financial investigation.

Collector Chetan also warned that the sale of tobacco products within a 100-metre radius of educational institutions is strictly prohibited. Violators will face action under the COTPA Act. He directed education officials and vocational officers to establish EAGLE Clubs in all educational institutions at the earliest.

Furthermore, he instructed the GRP, RPF, local police, and EAGLE cell members to conduct joint operations in trains to ensure public safety. Stressing public cooperation, he urged people to stay away from the ‘drug menace’ that could destroy lives. He reiterated the government’s slogan ‘Say No to Drugs, Bro’.

To facilitate reporting of drug-related activities, the EAGLE toll-free number 1972 is now active. The identities of informants will be kept confidential.

He also directed NGOs to organise awareness sessions in schools and colleges about the harmful effects of substance abuse. Medical shops must not sell NRX tablets without a doctor’s prescription, and abandoned buildings on the outskirts of towns must be identified and placed under surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, District SP Ratna highlighted that the police have intensified actions to curb drug consumption and trafficking. Special surveillance operations were being carried out by EAGLE teams. He emphasised enhanced supervision in both government and private hostels to prevent drug use.

Instructions have been issued to display anti-drug awareness posters and boards in schools, colleges, hostels, roadside dhabas, and particularly in engineering and medical colleges.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, district panchayat officer Samatha, ICDS PD Sridevi, police officials, EAGLE Cell RSI K Srihari, and others.