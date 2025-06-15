Take up repair works to BN Road on war-footing

Anakapalli: Demanding to take up repair of the road that passes via Chodavaram to Narsipatnam, known as BN Road, on a war-footing at Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district, CPM activists staged a protest here on Saturday.

As no repair work has been taken up along the stretch for the past 11 years and the existing roads are in pathetic condition, the protesters lamented that there were several potholes all along the area.

“Apart from traffic congestions, BN Road has also become accident prone due to potholes. The alliance leaders assured quality roads before elections and it has been a year since they came to power. But no progress was made in the mandal towards road infrastructure so far,” they complained.

Those who have to trek to their work on a daily basis have to face commuting ordeals as the roads are totally damaged, said K Govinda Rao, CPM district working committee member.

“It has been a year since the coalition government came to power. But no change in the villages we reside in. Even the potholes have turned into small pools. During monsoons, it makes our daily commute all the more miserable,” he informed.

The frequency of RTC buses has been reduced via Chodavaram-Narsipatnam as the roads are in a very bad shape. If the government failed to take up repair work of the roads with immediate effect, the CPM leaders said that they would intensify their agitation.

Mandal leaders G Vasu, S Valasaiah, P Chiranjeevi, among others took part in the protest. They carried out the protest by kneeling down on the road and appealing to the officials with folded hands.