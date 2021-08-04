Taken all precautionary measures to face flood threat: Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav on Tuesday visited the flood-affected villages in Vemuru Assembly constituency in Guntur district. Vivek Yadav along with Tenali sub-collector Dr Nidhi Meena inspected the road repair works taken up for the breach due to floods earlier.

He examined the flood situation at Aravinda Varadhi. The officials informed that if five causes of flood water released into the river, some of the agriculture fields likely to inundate the agriculture fields. He inspected where Krishna River bund was breached in 2018 and 2009. Vivek Yadav directed the officials to take steps to strengthen the Krishna River bund where there is chance of breach.

Speaking to the media here he said that 12 river bed mandals are facing flood threat. He said he has alerted the district administration to take all measures to deal with the flood. He said at present 2.36lakh cusecs of floodwater being released into Prakasam barrage. He said the district administration has taken all the steps to face the flood threat.

Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuan said that they have alerted the families residing at low-lying areas in the backdrop of heavy discharge of floodwater.