Talks with tribal associations successful, bandh called off

Paderu (ASR District): Negotiations between ASR district collector AS Dinesh Kumar and various tribal associations demanding the implementation of G.O. Ms. No. 3 concluded successfully on Saturday. The tribal groups, who had been on strike for the past 24 hours demanding that vacancies in tribal areas be filled exclusively with tribal candidates, agreed to call off their bandh following two rounds of discussions held at the District Collectorate.

The collector clarified that the Supreme Court had declared G.O. Ms. No. 3 as unconstitutional, necessitating a review and revision of the recruitment policies in agency areas post-verdict. He explained that the state government is currently reevaluating ways to ensure justice for tribal communities without violating the legal directives of the apex court.

Referring to the recently announced Mega DSC-2025 for teacher recruitment, the Collector stated that reservations were allotted based on the general roster system due to the legal constraints following the Supreme Court judgment.

He assured that the government is actively exploring alternate legal avenues to uphold the spirit of G.O. 3 and provide fair opportunities for tribal candidates in agency regions. District in-charge Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani had also reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal welfare in a recent ITDA general body meeting and through a public video statement, he said.

Additionally, Tribal Welfare Department Secretary MM Naik, currently touring Rampachodavaram, promised to take up the matter with the government and provide clarity within three to four days, the Collector added.

In light of the inconvenience caused to the general public, including small traders and the middle class, due to the bandh, the Collector appealed for its withdrawal. The tribal association leaders agreed, marking an end to the protest.