Talliki Vandanam brought happiness to all

Anantapur: Anantapur MLA Daggubati Prasad stated that the implementation of the Talli ki Vandanam scheme has brought visible happiness to every household.

On Monday, the MLA distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques at his camp office to 33 beneficiaries, totaling financial aid of 45.50 lakhs.

Expressing their gratitude, the recipients personally thanked the MLA for the support.

Speaking on the occasion, The MLA revealed that within just one year, 1.7 crore has been disbursed to 130 beneficiaries under the CMRF. He highlighted that, under the Talli ki Vandanam scheme, 15,000 is being provided for each child in every eligible household, which has surprised and delighted the public.He conveyed widespread appreciation from the public to Minister Nara Lokesh for fulfilling promises such as the mega DSC recruitment, increase in pensions, revocation of the Land Titling Act, and the reintroduction of Anna Canteens. Prasad further announced that by October 2, all garbage would be cleared from the Anantapur Urban dumping yard. Protection walls for Nadimi Vanka and underground drainage works will also commence soon.

He emphasized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of making every home an entrepreneurial hub, announcing the upcoming launch of an MSME park in the urban constituency. He also mentioned the recent job mela conducted for 5,000 unemployed individuals, which resulted in 1,450 job placements.

With four years left in the term, the MLA vowed to fully develop the urban constituency and asserted that Andhra Pradesh would be elevated to the number one position globally.