Talliki Vandanam has brought smile to every mother

Jaggaiahpet (NTR District): KDCC Bank Chairman and TDP NTR district president Nettem Raghuram asserted that the scheme, under the TDP-led coalition government, is bringing “smiles to every mother’s face,” while strongly condemning what he termed a “misinformation campaign” by the YSRCP.

Addressing the media at his residence on Tuesday, Raghuram vehemently refuted allegations that Rs 2,000 is being siphoned off by Minister Nara Lokesh, calling them “false and malicious.”

He questioned the YSRCP’s previous implementation, where “only Rs 13,000 was given.”

“So where did the rest of the money go?” In contrast, Raghuram stated that the coalition government is benefiting 67.27 lakh students, a significant increase from the YSRCP’s 42 lakh beneficiaries.

The expanded scheme now includes students entering Grade 1 and Intermediate 1st year, covering nearly 11 lakh more beneficiaries.

He reiterated that “whether a family has one child or four – each child’s mother receives the benefit,” contrasting it with Jagan’s alleged failure to deliver on a promise of free education from KG to PG, which he claimed “failed 12 lakh students from poor and minority backgrounds.”

