Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami thanks CM Jagan for releasing water to the state

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami thanks CM Jagan for releasing water to the state
Highlights

Tamil Nadu Government has thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in their state Assembly for releasing water from Telugu Ganga.

Tamil Nadu Government has thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in their state Assembly for releasing water from Telugu Ganga. Addressing the conclusion of the vote of thanks to the Governor's speech on Friday, Chief Minister Palaniswami showered his praises on Jagan and said that the implementation of Godavari-Kaveri Rivers Connectivity Scheme to improve reduce the water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

For this, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced that he had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote letters to AP and Telangana Chief Ministers for approval.

Tamil Nadu ministers have appealed to AP CM Jagan to release drinking water through Telugu Ganga, following severe drought conditions last summer. CM Jagan reacted positively and ordered the authorities to release water to Tamil Nadu from Telugu Ganga.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top