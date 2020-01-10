Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami thanks CM Jagan for releasing water to the state

Tamil Nadu Government has thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in their state Assembly for releasing water from Telugu Ganga. Addressing the conclusion of the vote of thanks to the Governor's speech on Friday, Chief Minister Palaniswami showered his praises on Jagan and said that the implementation of Godavari-Kaveri Rivers Connectivity Scheme to improve reduce the water scarcity in Tamil Nadu.

For this, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced that he had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote letters to AP and Telangana Chief Ministers for approval.

Tamil Nadu ministers have appealed to AP CM Jagan to release drinking water through Telugu Ganga, following severe drought conditions last summer. CM Jagan reacted positively and ordered the authorities to release water to Tamil Nadu from Telugu Ganga.