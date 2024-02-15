  • Menu
Taneti Vanitha praises Jagan for introducing volunteer system

The Home Minister and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha, praised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing a volunteer system and delivering pensions directly to people's homes. He highlighted that volunteers are public servants, similar to MLAs and MPs. A meeting was held in Devarapalli mandal Yadavolu and Devarapalli villages, with the presence of Rajahmundry Parliament candidate Dr. Guduri Srinivas. Minister Vanitha stated that 99 percent of the promises in CM Jagan's manifesto have been fulfilled, and the government is known for delivering promises that were not even made.


He also mentioned the unique village and ward secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh, which is being looked at by other states. Minister Vanitha emphasized that the government provides welfare to everyone eligible, without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or party. He highlighted the increase in pensions from Rs.1,000 to Rs.3,000 and the absence of bribes, middlemen, and biased committees.

The Minister urged people to remain vigilant in the face of fraudulent promises from opposing parties in the next elections and assured them of CM Jagan's continued support if things go well for them. The statement was issued by the Home Minister's Camp Office in Yarnagudem.

