Taneti Vanitha says govt. prioritising welfare and development on par

Andhra Pradesh State Home and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha, emphasized that the state government prioritizes both welfare and development equally. She attended an event on Tuesday as the chief guest, where she laid the foundation stone for a BT road from Dubacharla to Dwaraka Tirumala in Dubacharlo village, Nallajarla mandal. The event began with a special pooja conducted at the Anjaneyaswamy temple in the village. The idols of Dr. BR Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Dr. YSR were also honored during the ceremony.

Delete Edit

During her speech, Dr. Taneti expressed her happiness in initiating the development works for the BT road. The construction is estimated to cost 6 crore 26 lakh rupees and will be funded by the Panchayat Raj Department (PRR) in the Gopalapuram constituency. She mentioned that the road's development will benefit not only the general public but also the devotees visiting Dwarkathiruma. Despite the upcoming elections, she assured that the government will continue its welfare development programs under the leadership of Jagananna.



The event saw significant participation from local public representatives, leaders, and fans.