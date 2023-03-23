Tapana Foundation presents Ugadi Seva awards

The 15th anniversary celebration of Tapana Foundation, which provides unique services in service sector, was held here on Wednesday. A large number of people from all over the district, political leaders, common people, who rendered special services in the society and many beneficiaries of the foundation participated in the programme.





The Foundation founders Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chowdary and Renuka organised the programme at Padmavati Convention Centre in Eluru, Satrampadu. G Seetharamanjaneya Chowdary unveiled a song written by film lyricist Anantha Sriram to celebrate his life's merits. Film lyricist Anantha Sriram, senior TV actress Haritha and others participated in the programme. Many students, who were benefited from Tapana Foundation, have shared their happiness on stage.





On this occasion, the Tapana Foundation founder said the services provided by his Foundation will be expanded throughout Eluru district. Later, the founders presented Tapana Foundation Ugadi Seva Awards to Kondapalli Pandu from Jangareddygudem, Kumari Katta Lakshmi from Kannapuram, Allam Venkata Subbarao from Eluru and Veeramallu Madhusudan Rao from Kamavarapukota.



