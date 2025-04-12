Target to boost turmeric exports to Rs 5,000 cr by 2030

Rajamahendravaram: India has set an ambitious target to increase turmeric exports from the current Rs 1,876 crore to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, said National Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Ganga Reddy at the Turmeric Stakeholders Conclave held at the ICAR–National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (NIRCA), Rajamahendravaram.

He pointed out the global demand for high-curcumin turmeric varieties like Lakadong and Rajapuri, and urged farmers to adopt these cultivars to boost income.

However, he cautioned that issues like pesticide residues and heavy metals are impacting export quality and called for scientific intervention to address these challenges.

In Andhra Pradesh, areas like Paderu, Lambasingi, Ravulapalem, Pervali, and Duggirala have a long tradition of turmeric cultivation. Farmers from these regions need access to high-curcumin seed varieties to enhance profitability, he added.

To promote domestic consumption, the Board plans to launch “Golden Milk” – turmeric-infused milk – on Indian Railways and flights. Reddy also stressed reducing input costs and integrating turmeric cultivation with MGNREGA to tackle labour shortages.

Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Director of NIRCA, shared a visionary plan to position India as a global leader in turmeric production and exports. He announced efforts to secure more GI tags and support farmers with high-curcumin seeds, best practices, and processing technologies. NIRCA will serve as the technological backbone of the newly formed National Turmeric Board.

At the event, a strategic paper titled “Crafting India’s Turmeric Sector for Global Dominance” was released.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao from ICAR–IARI stressed improving soil health and aligning production with global market standards to ensure sustainability and profitability.

Padma Shri awardee Y Venkateswara Rao explained the role of FPOs, market intelligence, and MSP formulation. He urged leveraging modern marketing, storage infrastructure, and agri-entrepreneurship to empower farmers.

Dr T Ramesh Babu, Director of the Agriculture & Horticultural Sciences Department, Vignan University, highlighted India's prominent role in global turmeric production. He noted the urgent need to enhance storage facilities for turmeric to help farmers secure better market prices.

BSR Reddy, a scientist at ITC, encouraged farmers to become agripreneurs, focus on cost reduction, and tap into innovations such as curcumin content testing, turmeric grading technologies, and extraction of turmeric leaf oil.

Management Committee members Unnam Simhadri, Dr YSR Horticultural University Registrar Dr B Srinivasulu, scientists from agricultural and horticultural universities, departmental officers, Lambasingi, Paderu, Ravulapalem, Duggirala, Peravali farmer producer associations, progressive farmers, women, industry representatives, businessmen, self-help groups, NGOs, and farmers in large numbers attended.

In the stall set up by NIRCA, Dr Suman Kalyani, Chief Scientist, explained the details of turmeric products and value-added ingredients to the visitors.

The conclave saw enthusiastic participation from scientists, FPOs, progressive farmers, SHGs, and industry stakeholders. The event concluded with interactive sessions, demonstrations of value-added turmeric products, and discussions addressing farmers’ queries.