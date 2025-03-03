Tax collection: Daily targets set for officials

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu conducted a conference with the deputy commissioner and revenue officials on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said directed the revenue officials to collect cent per cent tax dues.

He said out of Rs 165 crore dues on private properties till now, Rs 90 crore was collected. He instructed to collect another Rs 50 crore by March 31. He set daily targets to the revenue officials to collect tax dues.

He entrusted the responsibility of collecting major amounts of tax dues to the deputy commissioners and warned that he will take stern action against the negligent officials.

He urged the house owners to pay their property tax, water tax, D&O Trade license fee, vacant land tax dues immediately and cooperate for Guntur city development.

He said if the taxes are not paid before March 31, the house owners would have to pay a penalty. He said the tax dues may be paid at the GMC head office, circle office cash counters, and at 140 ward secretariat cash counters.