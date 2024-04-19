TCS conducts placement drive at Loyola

Vijayawada: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conducted recruitment drive for the degree students of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) here on Thursday aiming at offering employment to a good number of degree students from the region for the role of Business Process Services (BPS).



Initially, 380 degree students from various disciplines underwent aptitude and communication skills tests.

Based on the assessments, 103 students from ALC and 101 students from other colleges in the region were shortlisted for interview. The interviews were led by Dasari Avinash of TCS along with a team of 12 HR officials from TCS.

Placement Officer of ALC Dr Sahaya Baskaran emphasised the importance of numerical abilities and communication skills in today’s competitive job market, highlighting the diverse opportunities available for talented students regardless of their academic backgrounds.

Placement Officer (PG Section) Dr Rajeev Kumar, Correspondent Fr Sagayaraj and Principal Fr Kishore were also present.